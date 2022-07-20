APP

Dynamic role of Ministry of Info regarding projection of govt policies highlighted

LAHORE    –    A 12-member delegation of 31st Senior Management Course (NIM) led by senior faculty mem­ber visited Regional Information Office PID, Lahore on Tuesday.

The Director General, PID, Lahore Ms Sajeela Naveed wel­comed all and highlighted the contributions alongwith dynamic role of Ministry of Information re­garding the projection of govern­ment policies and accomplish­ments at grass root level for the general awareness of people. The DG apprised that PID Lahore re­mains the busiest of all regional offices, keeping in view that head­quarters of most media organ­isations (print & electronic) are based in Lahore. Furthermore, it was highlighted that Ministry I&B is the only government ministry which has been assigned the sen­sitive task to promote vision and stance of government – both at national and international levels.

Later, the in depth working of PID, Lahore was discussed whereby new initiatives tak­en were also briefed upon i.e. strengthening of work liaison with media organisations both mainstream and regional, in­troduction of mechanisms to improve official media coordi­nation and so on. Exchange of shields took place after a lengthy question and answer session – followed by presentation of sou­venirs to the visiting delegation.

More Stories
Entertainment

From his modelling career, Bollywood roles to fatherhood, Mikaal Zulfiqar connects the dots

Islamabad

PTI moves SC against attempt to ‘interfere’ in Punjab CM election

Islamabad

IMF agreement not finalized despite dollar appreciation: Rasheed

Karachi

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

Karachi

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs225 in interbank

Islamabad

Pakistani passport once again ranks among worst in the world

Islamabad

Power shortfall exceeds 7,000 megawatts

Lahore

Moonis Elahi tells govt to worry about its numbers not PTI, PML-Q

National

Google expands ‘Android Earthquake Alerts System’ to Pakistan

National

Boat capsizes in Indus River: Five more bodies recovered

1 of 9,489

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More