Dynamic role of Ministry of Info regarding projection of govt policies highlighted

LAHORE – A 12-member delegation of 31st Senior Management Course (NIM) led by senior faculty mem­ber visited Regional Information Office PID, Lahore on Tuesday.

The Director General, PID, Lahore Ms Sajeela Naveed wel­comed all and highlighted the contributions alongwith dynamic role of Ministry of Information re­garding the projection of govern­ment policies and accomplish­ments at grass root level for the general awareness of people. The DG apprised that PID Lahore re­mains the busiest of all regional offices, keeping in view that head­quarters of most media organ­isations (print & electronic) are based in Lahore. Furthermore, it was highlighted that Ministry I&B is the only government ministry which has been assigned the sen­sitive task to promote vision and stance of government – both at national and international levels.

Later, the in depth working of PID, Lahore was discussed whereby new initiatives tak­en were also briefed upon i.e. strengthening of work liaison with media organisations both mainstream and regional, in­troduction of mechanisms to improve official media coordi­nation and so on. Exchange of shields took place after a lengthy question and answer session – followed by presentation of sou­venirs to the visiting delegation.