Dynamic role of Ministry of Info regarding projection of govt policies highlighted
LAHORE – A 12-member delegation of 31st Senior Management Course (NIM) led by senior faculty member visited Regional Information Office PID, Lahore on Tuesday.
The Director General, PID, Lahore Ms Sajeela Naveed welcomed all and highlighted the contributions alongwith dynamic role of Ministry of Information regarding the projection of government policies and accomplishments at grass root level for the general awareness of people. The DG apprised that PID Lahore remains the busiest of all regional offices, keeping in view that headquarters of most media organisations (print & electronic) are based in Lahore. Furthermore, it was highlighted that Ministry I&B is the only government ministry which has been assigned the sensitive task to promote vision and stance of government – both at national and international levels.
Later, the in depth working of PID, Lahore was discussed whereby new initiatives taken were also briefed upon i.e. strengthening of work liaison with media organisations both mainstream and regional, introduction of mechanisms to improve official media coordination and so on. Exchange of shields took place after a lengthy question and answer session – followed by presentation of souvenirs to the visiting delegation.