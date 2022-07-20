Elahi claims IB being used to trace Opp MPAs’ locations

PUNJAB CM ELECTION ON JULY 22.

Accuses Rana Sana of chasing PTI, PML-Q MPAs to win CM election.

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday blamed In­terior Minister Rana Sanaullah for using the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to ‘trace location’ of legislators with the intent to influence them ahead of the chief minister’s election on July 22.

Parvez Elahi said that the PML-N had made a wrong-doer Rana Sanaul­lah as the interior minister who was not even under their control.

He alleged that Rana Sanaullah was using the state institutions against the opposition members as he had himself talked of making five of the opposition MPAs disappear. He said it was a clear violation of the court order. “We have approached the Su­preme Court in this regard”, he said, adding that interior minister was trying to put pressure on their MPAs by using IB and police. To a question, he said that after the chief minister’s election, the IG and the Chief Sec­retary should not only be removed but also punished. Jurist Amir Saeed Rana said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the In­telligence Bureau had established a special cell to monitor the movement of opposition’s MPAs to put them un­der pressure.

The Supreme Court had on July 1 ruled that a new Punjab chief minis­ter election would take place on July 22 and said incumbent Hamza She­hbaz would remain in office till then as it heard the PTI and the PML-Q’s pleas against Hamza’s election and oath-taking.Parvez Elahi, who himself is a candidate for the CM post, said IB Director General Fawad Asadullah “must refrain from such acts as he was monitoring the locations of PML-Q and PTI lawmakers at the behest of Shehbaz Sharif and Sanaullah”.

“They lost the public trust and now they are resorting to such cheap tac­tics,” Elahi added.

In response to a question on whether any “other forces” were backing the IB, the PML-Q leader said “only the prime minister is backing it”.

He also claimed that a man associat­ed with the PML-Q who had business­es overseas was also recently picked by the IB from the Lahore airport “for no reason”. PTI leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, who was seated next to Parvez Elahi, informed reporters that the party had endorsed Parvez as its nominee for the Punjab chief minister.

“A letter has been dispatched to all lawmakers at the directives of party chief Imran Khan and the party mem­bers will reach Lahore tonight for a meeting which will be held tomorrow (Wednesday).”

He said Imran will also reach Lahore tomorrow (Wednesday) and stay in the provincial capital for the next two days.

He was of the view that PTI had the support of 188 MPAs while the PML-N had 173 to 174 lawmakers, emphasis­ing the gap could never be filled.

Rasheed said free and fair polls were the only solution and warned that the political situation would deteriorate further if any “intervention” was made in the elections.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-Q leader Amir Saeed Rawn said the manner in which the IB was being used was “shocking”. He said the man detained by the IB from the Lahore airport on June 19 “was forced to give a statement that Parvez Elahi is in­volved in money laundering”. Rawn also warned the police to desist from misusing their authority, saying “a list will be prepared after July 22 and no one will be forgiven”.

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi-led Punjab Assembly passed a resolution against the alleged interference of government institutions ahead of the Punjab chief minister’s election to be held on July 22.

Deputy Opposition Leader Raja Basharat moved the resolution and it was unanimously approved within no time in the absence of the Treasury.

“Government intelligence agencies and ‘other agencies’ are tracking members of the opposition. The state machinery is being used against the opposition.