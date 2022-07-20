Finance Minister lauds role of marble industry in country’s development
A delegation of Marble Association called on Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The delegation shared with the Finance Minister that the marble industry is transforming its manufacturing methods from traditional to modern for better output.
They also apprised the Finance Minister about their issues regarding taxation and sought relief from the government.
The Finance Minister acknowledged the contribution of the marble industry to the economic development of Pakistan and assured the delegation to resolve their issues.