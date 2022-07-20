Finance Ministry notifies executive allowance to BPS 17-22 officers

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday notified Executive Allowance to officers in BPS 17-22.

The Executive Allowance would be in line with the allowance granted by the provincial governments, wef 1st July, 2022 to Officers in BPS 17-22, @ 1.5 times of the running basic pay as on 30.06.2022 and it shall remain frozen at the same level till further orders. According to the notification, the allowance will be admissible to all officers posted by the Establishment Division against sanctioned posts of Section Officers, Deputy Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Senior Joint Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Additional Secretaries (In-charge), Special Secretaries and Secretaries in the Federal Secretariat (Ministries/Divisions), Prime Minister’s Office and President’s Secretariat.

The allowance will also be admissible to officers posted as Assistant Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Deputy Commissioner & Chief Commissioner in Islamabad Capital Territory Field Administration. Those officers posted on deputation against posts above shall not be entitled to draw deputation allowance as well as any other allowance or emoluments, by whatever name called, specific to their cadre or organization.

Those drawing Executive Allowance shall not be entitled to draw any of the existing Disparity Reduction Allowance(s). The allowance shall be discontinued upon officer’s transfer/posting outside the posts identified in above departments. The allowance will be admissible at 50% of the specified rate during mandatory trainings.

The allowance will be admissible only for the first thirty days of sanctioned leave of any kind, excluding EOL, once in a financial year. The allowance will not be admissible during suspension period, appointment as OSD (excluding period under mandatory training) and during joining time.

The allowance will be subject to Income Tax. It will not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/gratuity. The allowance will not be admissible to the officers during the tenure of their posting/deputation outside Pakistan.

The allowance will be admissible to officers on their repatriation from posting/deputation from outside Pakistan at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.