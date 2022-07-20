Fitch revises Pakistan’s outlook to negative

Revision of outlook to negative reflects significant deterioration in country’s external liquidity position since early 2022.

ISLAMABAD – Fitch Ratings has revised Pakistan’s outlook to negative from stable, while affirming its Long-Term For­eign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B-‘.

The revision of the outlook to nega­tive reflects significant deterioration in Pakistan’s external liquidity posi­tion and financing conditions since early 2022. “We assume IMF board’s approval of Pakistan’s new staff-lev­el agreement with the IMF, but see considerable risks to its implemen­tation and to continued access to fi­nancing after the programme’s expi­ry in June 2023 in a tough economic and political climate,” said Fitch in its statement.

Political instability: Renewed po­litical volatility cannot be excluded and could undermine the authori­ties’ fiscal and external adjustment, as happened in early 2022 and 2018, particularly in the current environment of slowing growth and high inflation. Former prime minis­ter Imran Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote on 10th April, has called on the government to hold early elections and has been organising large-scale protests in cities around the country. The new government is supported by a dis­parate coalition of parties with only a slim majority in parliament. Reg­ular general elections are due in October 2023, creating the risk of policy slippage after the conclusion of the IMF programme.

Dried-up foreign reserves: Ac­cording to Fitch, limited external funding and large current account deficits (CADs) have drained for­eign exchange (FX) reserves, as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has used reserves to slow currency de­preciation. Liquid net FX reserves at the SBP declined to about $10 billion or just over one month of current external payments by June 2022, down from about $16 billion a year earlier.

Widening fiscal deficit : The Fitch has estimated the current account deficit (CAD) reached $17 billion (4.6percent of GDP) in fiscal year ended June 2022 (FY22), driven by soaring global oil prices and a rise in non-oil imports boosted by strong private consumption. Fiscal tighten­ing, higher interest rates, measures to limit energy consumption and im­ports underpin our forecast of a nar­rowing CAD to $10 billion (2.6per­cent of GDP) in FY23.

Meanwhile, public debt maturities in FY23 are about $21 billion. Matur­ities of about $9 billion are to bilater­al creditors (chiefly Saudi Arabia and China), which should be fairly easy to roll over with an IMF programme in place. Staff-level agreement will potentially unlock $4 billion in IMF disbursements to Pakistan in FY23, assuming board approval of a $1 bil­lion augmentation and extension to June 2023.

It estimated that the fiscal deficit widened to 7.5percent of GDP (near­ly RS5 trillion) in FY22, from 6.1per­cent in FY21. Tax reductions and subsidies on fuel and electricity ac­count for most of the fiscal deterio­ration; these were introduced by the previous government in February and lasted until June.

High inflation: Consumer price inflation averaged 12.2percent in FY22 but accelerated to 21.3per­cent Year-Over-Year (YOY) (6.3per­cent Multiple of Money (MoM) in June on hikes in petrol and elec­tricity prices. The SBP forecast in­flation of 18percent -20percent in FY23, as it raised its policy rate by 125bp to 15percent at its most re­cent action on 7 July. SBP’s latest action took cumulative rate hikes to 800bp in this latest tightening cycle. Forecast of average inflation of 19percent in FY23 and 8percent in FY24 largely reflects base effects, but recent and planned future en­ergy price hikes will all fuel broad-based inflation and mean inflation is skewed to the upside.

Preliminary estimates show real GDP growth of 6percent for FY22, up from 5.7percent in FY21, most­ly driven by private consumption, as in FY21, while net exports continued to weigh on growth. In our view, this largely reflected a loosening of fis­cal policy in FY22, as well as a fairly loose monetary policy despite signif­icant tightening throughout the year (ex-post real policy rates on average negative in FY22).

Pakistan has an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Rele­vance Score (RS) of ‘5’ for both po­litical stability and rights and for the rule of law, institutional and regulatory quality and control of corruption. These scores reflect the high weight that the World Bank Governance Indicators (WBGI) have in our proprietary Sovereign Rating Model (SRM). Pakistan has a low WBGI ranking at the lower 22nd percentile.