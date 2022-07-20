Our Staff Reporter

Fresh spell of rains begins today: PDMA

PESHAWAR – A fresh spell of rains is starting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Wednesday) and authorities concerned have been directed to take precautionary measures against possible floods.

A spokesman for PDMA said that the spell of rains will continue till July 28. The spokesman asked tourists to take care while information about any emergency situation can be communicated to the PDMA via their number 1700.

According to the MET office, during the influence of the weather system heavy rains with winder and thundershowers would occur in Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram and Kohat with occasional gaps.

Similarly, rains, wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from Wednesday to July 26 with occasional gaps.

It warned that the heavy rains could generate urban flooding in Nowshera, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Dir and advised the concerned authorities to remain alter and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period to avoid any loss of human lives or properties.

