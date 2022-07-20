Agencies

Gold price increases by Rs2,800 to Rs145,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola and was sold at Rs145,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs142,400 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs2,400 and was sold at Rs124,485 against its sale at Rs122,085 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs114,112 against its sale at Rs111,911, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs10 and Rs8.58 and were sold at Rs1,580 and Rs1,354.60, respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1,717 against its sale at $1,715, the association reported.

 

