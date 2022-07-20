Gold prices witness big dip despite rupee falls to record low

Despite the rupee falling to a record low against the greenback, the price of gold on Wednesday witnessed a big dip.

According to details, the price of gold per tola of 24-carat has declined by Rs1200.

With this decrease, the price of gold per tola of 24-carat is now traded at Rs144,000.

Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram gold of 24-carat has also decreased by Rs1028 to Rs123,457.

The price of 10-gram gold of 22-carat has also dropped by Rs942 to reach Rs113,170.

On the other side, the price of gold on the international market has also decreased by $9 per ounce to reach $1708.