Google expands ‘Android Earthquake Alerts System’ to Pakistan

Google on Tuesday announced to expand its “Android Earthquake Alerts System” to Pakistan to enable the users to detect seismic activities in their respective areas.

“Today, Google is launching Android Earthquake Alerts System in Pakistan. Android Earthquake Alerts System is a no-cost, helpful Android feature that detects earthquakes around the world and alerts people,” the search engine giant said in a statement.

The system uses accelerometers in active android smartphones to detect seismic activities. It alerts people in two ways — via search and directly on the android mobile device itself.

“The system provides near-instant information to Google Search. When people look up “earthquake” or “earthquake near me”, they will find relevant results, along with helpful resources on what to do after an earthquake. Users who do not wish to receive these alerts can turn this off in device settings.”

Pakistan has experienced several earthquakes in the past especially in the northern and western parts of the country. With the expansion of this earthquake alert system, android users in the country may receive automatic early warning alerts that would help them be prepared for an emergency.

On mobile devices, the Android Earthquake Alerts System displays two types of alerts, depending on the magnitude and intensity of the earthquake.

“Be Aware” alerts people when earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.5 occur, or an intensity level of 3 or 4 on the MMI scale. The notification is sent along with the distance of the earthquake’s epicentre. The alert uses the phone’s current volume, vibration, and “Do Not Disturb settings”.

“Take Action” is a full-screen alert for earthquakes with a magnitude higher than 4.5, or an intensity level of 5 and above on the MMI scale. To help people prepare for potential heavy shaking, full-screen instructions are shown and the phone plays a loud sound.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System was first introduced in New Zealand and Greece.

It is available now in more countries including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Philippines, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, United States of America and Uzbekistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

IMF agreement not finalized despite dollar appreciation: Rasheed

Karachi

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

Karachi

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs225 in interbank

Islamabad

Pakistani passport once again ranks among worst in the world

Islamabad

Power shortfall exceeds 7,000 megawatts

Lahore

Moonis Elahi tells govt to worry about its numbers not PTI, PML-Q

National

Boat capsizes in Indus River: Five more bodies recovered

Lahore

Ch Shujaat will not create hurdle in path of Pervaiz Elahi: Salik Hussain

National

PTI forms panel to work on withdrawing cases filed in Punjab after ‘Azadi March’

National

PTI forms committee to counter victimization in Punjab

1 of 8,624

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More