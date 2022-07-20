Agencies

Google expands ‘Android Earthquake Alerts System’ to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Google, a major search engine, on Tuesday announced to expand its “Android Earthquake Alerts System” to Pakistan to enable the users to detect seismic activities in their respective areas.
“Today, Google is launching Android Earthquake Alerts System in Pakistan. Android Earthquake Alerts System is a no-cost, helpful Android feature that detects earthquakes around the world and alerts people,” said a news statement. The system uses accelerometers in active android smart phones to detect seismic activities. It alerts people in two ways — via search and directly on the android mobile device itself. “The system provides near-instant information to Google Search. When people look up “earthquake” or “earthquake near me,” they will find relevant results, along with helpful resources on what to do after an earthquake.
Users who do not wish to receive these alerts can turn this off in device settings.” It was noted that Pakistan had experienced several earthquakes in the past especially in the northern and western parts of the country. With the expansion of this earthquake alerts system, Android users in Pakistan may receive automatic early warning alerts that would help them be prepared for an emergency. On mobile devices, the Android Earthquake Alerts System displays two types of alerts, depending on the magnitude and intensity of the earthquake. “Be Aware” alerts people when earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.5 occur, or an intensity level of 3 or 4 on the MMI scale. The notification is sent along with the distance of the earthquake’s epicenter. The alert uses the phone’s current volume, vibration, and “Do Not Disturb settings”.
“Take Action” is a full-screen alert for earthquakes with a magnitude higher than 4.5, or an intensity level of 5 and above on the MMI scale. To help people prepare for potential heavy shaking, full-screen instructions are shown and the phone plays a loud sound. The Android Earthquake Alerts System was first introduced in New Zealand and Greece. It is available now in more countries including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Philippines, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, United States of America and Uzbekistan.

More Stories
Entertainment

From his modelling career, Bollywood roles to fatherhood, Mikaal Zulfiqar connects the dots

Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

Lahore

PML-N believes in empowering women through education: governor

Lahore

Dynamic role of Ministry of Info regarding projection of govt policies highlighted

Lahore

Elahi claims IB being used to trace Opp MPAs’ locations

Lahore

Coalition govt decides to complete tenure

Islamabad

PM urges ECP to unveil PTI funding case verdict

Islamabad

Rupee falls to Rs222 against US dollar

Islamabad

PML-N defeat in by-polls further fuels party division

Lahore

Marriyum castigates Imran for demanding CEC’s resignation

1 of 2,685

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More