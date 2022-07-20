Governor Punjab directs to prepare plans for improving education standard in universities

The vice-chancellors of different universities of Multan called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman in Lahore on Wednesday.

The Vice-Chancellors apprised the Governor about the performance of the universities and the problems faced by them.

The governor instructed the Vice Chancellors to prepare short-term and long-term plans for the universities and submit a report in this regard.

He directed to start the process of appointment six months prior to the term of vice-chancellors ends and said that timely appointment of VCs is important in the effective running of academic and administrative affairs.