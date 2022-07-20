News Desk

Govt approves executive allowances to bureaucrats

The federal government has decided to give an executive allowance to the government officers of grade 17 to 22 amid an economic crisis.

According to details, the government – which increased the prices of petroleum products and electricity in the name of difficult decisions – has announced to grant executive allowance to all government officers of BPS 17 to 22.

According to the notification issued in this regard, an executive allowance equal to 150% of the basic salary will be given to the government officers of grade 17 to 22.

Informed sources told that all the officers of grade 17 to 22 under the establishment division will get an allowance. The notification further said that the officers of the Federal Secretariat, PM Office, and President Secretariat will also get an allowance.

It has also been decided to give disparity reduction allowance to officers of BPS 20 to 22. “The officers will get 15% of the basic pay disparity reduction allowance,” the notification added.

