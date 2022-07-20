Govt fully focused on country’s development, says Wasay

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Tuesday said the coalition government was fully focused on country’s development and will continue giving relief to the masses.

The present government was well aware of the situation of poor man and after reduction in petroleum prices the people would get more relief in coming days, he said in a statement issued here.

Wasay said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) after achieving success in the upcoming general elections would fulfill all the promises made to the people, especially to the locals of Balochistan.

The JUI-F always struggled for the supremacy of the constitution and law, because without the constitution things cannot go well, he said.