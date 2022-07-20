Our Staff Reporter

Govt fully focused on country’s development, says Wasay

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Tuesday said the coalition government was fully focused on country’s development and will continue giving relief to the masses.

The present government was well aware of the situation of poor man and after reduction in petroleum prices the people would get more relief in coming days, he said in a statement issued here.

Wasay said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) after achieving success in the upcoming general elections would fulfill all the promises made to the people, especially to the locals of Balochistan.

The JUI-F always struggled for the supremacy of the constitution and law, because without the constitution things cannot go well, he said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

From his modelling career, Bollywood roles to fatherhood, Mikaal Zulfiqar connects the dots

Islamabad

PTI moves SC against attempt to ‘interfere’ in Punjab CM election

Islamabad

IMF agreement not finalized despite dollar appreciation: Rasheed

Karachi

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

Karachi

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs225 in interbank

Islamabad

Pakistani passport once again ranks among worst in the world

Islamabad

Power shortfall exceeds 7,000 megawatts

Lahore

Moonis Elahi tells govt to worry about its numbers not PTI, PML-Q

National

Google expands ‘Android Earthquake Alerts System’ to Pakistan

National

Boat capsizes in Indus River: Five more bodies recovered

1 of 9,484

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More