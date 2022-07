ISLAMABAD – Government of Pakistan’s low cost housing finance scheme, titled Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar (MPMG) has been put on hold temporarily due to changed market conditions and for better targeting. Fi­nance Division and State Bank of Pakistan are current­ly working on reshaping the scheme and it will be rolled out within a week. Mean­while, it is assured that the in­vestments already made by the general public through the scheme remain protected.