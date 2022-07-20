News Desk

Govt will be sent packing if early polls not announced: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that if Shehbaz Sharif-led government will not announce early polls then it will be sent packing.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said that PTI is worried about the economic situation of the country. While he added that the imposed government has lost control over the situation.

He further said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) ministers are out of their senses and giving weird statements.

He also urged the government to form the election framework and new Election Commission teams.

 

