News Desk

IMF agreement not finalized despite dollar appreciation: Rasheed

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that the government has not finalized agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite dollar’s appreciation in the interbank.

Taking to Twitter, former Interior Minister Rashid said that the current political uncertainty can lead the country to economic disaster.

He said that there no other solution than elections in November or December.

While talking to media outside SC, Rashid said, “I have submitted petition in Supreme Court for the right of vote for overseas Pakistanis.”

He said that Pervaiz Elahi will be the next Punjab Chief Minister and no one can stop that from happening. While he added that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will never support the “imported government”.

While leveling allegation on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, he said that wherever the sale of votes was going on, the former President Zardari would be behind it.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Govt will be sent packing if early polls not announced: Fawad

Entertainment

From his modelling career, Bollywood roles to fatherhood, Mikaal Zulfiqar connects the dots

Islamabad

PTI moves SC against attempt to ‘interfere’ in Punjab CM election

Karachi

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

Karachi

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs225 in interbank

Islamabad

Pakistani passport once again ranks among worst in the world

Islamabad

Power shortfall exceeds 7,000 megawatts

Lahore

Moonis Elahi tells govt to worry about its numbers not PTI, PML-Q

National

Google expands ‘Android Earthquake Alerts System’ to Pakistan

National

Boat capsizes in Indus River: Five more bodies recovered

1 of 8,679

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More