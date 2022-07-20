News Desk

Implementation of IMF agreement must for reviving economy: Miftah

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said implementation of the IMF agreement was must for reviving the economy.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had saved the country from default and it was bound to fulfill the conditions under the soft agreement inked with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It is vital for the government to complete five year parliamentary tenure in order to boost the economy and streamline the system, he added.

Replying to a question about rupee depreciation, he said some economic sectors including exports and remittances were showing positive indications for the last few months. Efforts were being made to curtail imports and increase exports, he added.

To another question about oil products, the minister said that a friendly country was trying to support Pakistan in that regard.

To a query, he said that a temporary set up could not address the challenges confronting the nation. The PML-N government was fully capable to steer the country out of crises and the party would win the next elections on the basis of performance, he added.

