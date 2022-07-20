APP

Indian oppression has failed to stop Kashmiris’ resistance: PM

ISLAMABAD    –    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the Indian oppressive state apparatus had failed to stop the journey of resistance, sacrifice and defi­ance. “The Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day is a reflection of Kashmiris’ pledge to continue their struggle till the idea of accession becomes a real­ity,” he said in his message on Kashmir Accession to Pakistan Day.

Kashmiris across the globe are marking the Kashmir Accession to Pakistan on July 19 as a res­olution for accession was passed on this historic day in Srinagar. The prime minister paid tributes to the persistent struggle of Kashmiris.

“We salute Kashmiris’ courage,” he said. PM Sharif said after the passage of the resolution for accession to Pakistan, the people of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan fought a big struggle for free­dom. “The struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiris ini­tiated in 1947 still continue and the 0.9 million In­dian occupational troops have not succeeded in bringing down the passion of Kashmiris,” he said.

He said Kashmiris from generation to genera­tion had been rendering immense sacrifices to get their right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend sup­port to Kashmiris till the realization of their dream of holding a plebiscite in accordance with the res­olutions of the United Nations and as per the aspi­rations of the Kashmiri peoplePM

