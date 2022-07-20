Legislating Reko Diq

The Reko Diq legal dispute, which arose out of a contract allegedly awarded to the Australian company Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) for mining operations near Reko Diq, Balochistan, was undoubtedly regrettable. It robbed Pakistan of several resources that instead went into hiring lawyers and legal fees, dented our reputation due to the now-revoked penalty of $5.97 billion imposed by the international arbitral body, ICSID, and cost us years of lags in development around the mineral resource at Reko Diq.

It is thus indeed a relief that the dispute has been settled and Pakistan has escaped the billion dollars penalty. As per the terms of the new agreement, the Reko Diq project will be revived and developed by Barrick Gold in partnership with Pakistani entities.

This agreement has been reached after several rounds of negotiations over the last three years and painstaking resources. However, the severe pressure that the country felt when this settlement had not been reached, and the shadow of the possibility of paying out billions of dollars in penalty will not be forgotten any time soon and must be kept in consideration by any government going forward.

This debacle should be a lesson in how seemingly minor legal concepts can go on to become massive headaches with enormous costs in the future. Investment agreements and bilateral treaties should not be taken lightly by the government; it is important that this settlement agreement and the ensuing investment be enshrined through law—the top legal experts, i.e. the Supreme Court of Pakistan must review it and the parliament must endorse it through legislation. The whole problem with Reko Diq started due to the lack of a proper trail, and verbal government promises that ultimately were decided by international bodies to be enforceable. Therefore, transparency and having clear identifiers on who the approving authorities are of any agreement are vital for both sides.