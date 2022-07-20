Man murdered; body of another man found in New Town

RAWALPINDI – A man was shot dead allegedly by his brother-in-laws in a poultry farm located at Saghri-Kallar Road while another dead body was found by police in New Town area, informed sources on Tuesday. Police registered cases and began investigation, they said.

According to sources, a man namely Nawaz Khan (26) was gunned down allegedly by his brother-in-laws. The incident took place in limits of Police Station Kallar Syedan while the killers managed to escape from the scene, they said. They said Nawaz Khan had two wives and was killed by bothers of second spouse.

A heavy contingent of police visited crime scene and collected the evidence besides recording statements of eyewitnesses. Police registered case and began investigation. A body of a man with a rope wrapped around his neck was found in New Town area. Rescue 1122 moved the body to hospital for autopsy where the deceased identified was identified as Ali Sultan, they said.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari also taken notice of the incident and ordered SP Rawal Division to arrest the killers, according to a police spokesman. He said police investigators had also collected evidence besides contacting with the heirs of deceased.