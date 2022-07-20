‘Mangoes, Dates Festival’ in DIK today

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – The Agriculture Research Institute, D I Khan will organise ‘Mangoes and Dates Festival-2022’ here at the Agriculture Research Institute, Ratta Kulachi Farm on Wednesday (today).

Talking to APP, Director of Agriculture Research Institute Abdul Qayyum Khan said that over 30 varieties each of mango and dates besides their related products would be displayed in the festival.

He said the festival was being organised to provide a platform to growers, businessmen, and academia to come together for enhancement of fruit’s productivity and to strengthen the agriculture sector.

He said the KP province was producing a total of 3032 ton mangoes from the mango orchards spread at an area of 340 hectares with maximum contribution of D I Khan district which produces 2450 ton from 264 hectares orchards.

The director was of the view that the mango production of the province was very low as compared to other provinces as the Punjab had over one hundred thousand hectares area of mango orchards and Sindh had around 60 thousand hectares area for the production of ‘the king of fruits’.

The lack of awareness was one of the reasons behind low production of the fruits, he opined and added that this festival would help create awareness among the farmers about the benefits of mango orchards.

He said the tendency of sugarcane cultivation was also among the major obstacles in the way of increasing mango production as five sugar mills were only in D I Khan.

For increasing mango production and its orchards area, he stressed upon the farmers to use modern technology and follow the guidelines issued by the agriculture department.

He said the ‘Mango and Dates Festival’ was being organized second time in the district after 2020.

The district produce 82 varieties of mango and 54 varieties of dates, he added.

He said the agriculture department was making all-out efforts for the development of agriculture sector and to make the country self-sufficient in all kinds of crops and fruits.