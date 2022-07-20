Marts asked to separate ‘prohibited’ food items

LAHORE – The Punjab Food Au­thority (PFA) has given seven-day deadline to the owners of marts across Punjab to keep separate the edibles containing ‘haram’ in­gredients and warned that the authority will take strict legal action if they failed to follow instructions.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at PFA Headquar­ters, presided over by Director General and Punjab Halal Develop­ment Agency (PHDA) Registrar Shoaib Khan Jadoon, here on Tues­day. The meeting was attended by mart own­ers across the province and officers of the Pun­jab Food Authority.

Jadoon said that the PFA officers would visit marts after the end of deadline to re-evaluate the quality of all edible items and ensure implementa­tion of the law. He said that all mart owners would be obliged to keep aside products made from prohibited or suspected ingredi­ents. As per the gov­ernment instructions, all resources would be utilised to check 100 per cent halal ingredi­ents in food products, he said.

The provincial food regulatory body would revoke the licence of a food business op­erator (FBO), who vio­lated the rules or used banned ingredients in the name of halal products. The utmost priority was to protect the quality of food in Punjab at any cost, he added.