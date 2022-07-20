News Desk

Men face more harassment than women now, says DG NAB Lahore

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter Director General Shahzad Saleem said on Wednesday that men in the country face more harassment in the country than women.

Talking to media in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that the media should raise the issue of harassment of men in the country as the men have become more oppressed than women.

The DG NAB said that anyone can face humiliation in PAC tomorrow.

Shahzad Saleem said that the media has been running campaign in favor of Tayyaba Gull for the past two weeks who is facing more than 40 cases of fraud and cheating.

He alleged that Tayyaba Gull’s business is to collect money by defrauding people.

