Met Office forecast fresh monsoon spell in country from today

Met Office on Wednesday predicted another spell of rainfall in the country as strong monsoon currents likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from 20th July (today) and likely to spread to the other parts from next day.

Rain-wind or thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and other areas from 20th to 26th July with occasional gaps under the influence of fresh weather system.

Moreover rain-wind with thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is also expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from Thursday 21st to 26th July with occasional gaps.

More rain-wind/thundershower (with few heavy falls) are expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Sibbi from 22nd to 26th July while in all districts of Sindh from 24th to 26th July.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned against likely urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from 20th to 23rd July. While in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana and Sukkur from 24th to 26th July.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir from 20th to 23rd July. While, in Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from 22nd to 25th July.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

The Met Office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

