Our Staff Reporter

Minister greets workers on PTI win in Punjab by-polls

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Tuesday congratulated the chairman PTI, its central leaders, candidates-elect and party workers on the splendid and decisive victory of PTI in the Punjab by-elections.

He said that the historic success is actually the victory of Imran Khan’s narrative that got popularity among people. “Now this tsunami of public awareness will wash away the coalition government as well,” he said adding that the rulers will also be made accountable for every injustice, cruelty. The Chief Election Commissioner has also lost public trust by supporting the PML-N government, so he must resign immediately now, he demanded.

Commenting on the elections results, the minister fully agreed with the argument of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan that Punjab by-election is not a change, but a precursor to revolution in the country.

He said it has been proved that after Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the people of entire country are with Imran Khan and PTI will make a clean sweep in the next general elections.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said that after establishment of PTI government in Punjab, the first-ever demand of the people will be that the previous Punjab rulers should be held accountable and their salaries and privileges should also be recovered.

