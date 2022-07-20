Ministry of Finance notifies Executive Allowance to Officers in BPS 17-22
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday has notified the Executive Allowance to Officers in BPS 17-22.
The Executive Allowance would be in line with the allowance granted by the Provincial Governments, w.e.f 1st July, 2022 to Officers in BPS 17-22, @ 1.5 times of the running basic pay as on 30.06.2022 and it shall remain frozen at the same level tll further orders. According to the notification, the allowance will be admissible to all officers posted by the Establishment Division against sanctioned posts of Section Officers, Deputy Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Senior Joint Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Additional Secretaries (In-charge), Special Secretaries and Secretaries in the Federal Secretariat (Ministries/Divisions), Prime Minister’s Office and President’s Secretariat.