Ministry of Finance notifies Executive Allowance to Officers in BPS 17-22

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Finance on Tues­day has notified the Executive Al­lowance to Officers in BPS 17-22.

The Executive Allowance would be in line with the allowance granted by the Provincial Govern­ments, w.e.f 1st July, 2022 to Of­ficers in BPS 17-22, @ 1.5 times of the running basic pay as on 30.06.2022 and it shall remain frozen at the same level tll further orders. According to the notifica­tion, the allowance will be admis­sible to all officers posted by the Establishment Division against sanctioned posts of Section Offi­cers, Deputy Secretaries, Joint Sec­retaries, Senior Joint Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Additional Secretaries (In-charge), Special Secretaries and Secretaries in the Federal Secretariat (Ministries/Divisions), Prime Minister’s Office and President’s Secretariat.