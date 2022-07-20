MNA’s widow becomes intervener in family plea against exhumation

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday allowed an application of the widow of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain to become intervener in a petition filed by his family against exhumation and post-mortem of the well-known TV personality.

Dania Shah, through her attorney, approached the SHC to become an intervener/respondent in the proceedings stating that she was the only surviving widow of late lawmaker and “her misjoinder as a necessary party to this petition by the petitioners was based on hoodwinking the court by suppressing real facts”.

She submitted that she was in iddat at her native town in Lodhran and unable to appear before the SHC at this stage.

The applicant also submitted a copy of her marriage certificate with Aamir Liaquat who had contracted the third marriage with Ms Shah around five months ago.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal allowed the application by consent and directed its office to assign it a number.

The bench observed that this matter was partly heard, but the state lawyer and counsel for respondents sought time to assist the court on legal point. Therefore, the bench adjourned the matter for July 28.

On the previous hearing, police had informed the SHC that the post-mortem examination of Aamir Liaquat had not been conducted on the request of his family and on the basis of external examination nothing can be opined regarding the cause of death.

Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his Karachi residence on June 9 under mysterious circumstances.