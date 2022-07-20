News Desk

Moonis Elahi tells govt to worry about its numbers not PTI, PML-Q

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi on Wednesday said that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government must worry about its numbers in the Punjab Assembly, not Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or PML-Q.

Moonis said that only 144 MPAs were present in the meeting of PML-N and its allies.

He sarcastically said that the government should send police and IB after its people.

After sweeping Punjab by-elections, PTI decided to form government in Punjab. While the assembly will choose speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi as new Chief Minister.

Currently PTI has 188 votes while the PML-N has 180 votes in the assembly.

