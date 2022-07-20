More monsoon rains likely: PDMA

LAHORE – Provincial Disaster Management Au­thority Director General Faisal Farid has said that monsoon winds will enter the upper and central regions of the coun­try from July 20. He said that according to Pakistan Meteorological Department, more monsoon rains in different parts of the country during this week which could cause flash flooding in the urban areas and trigger landslides in vulner­able areas. The strong monsoon cur­rents are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 20 and likely to spread to the other parts of the country from July 21.