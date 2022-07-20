Motorbikes, three wheelers’ sale decreases by 4.33pc

ISLAMABAD – The sale of motorbikes and three wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 4.33 percent during the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the sale of corresponding period of last year. During the period under review, as many as 1,821,467 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold in July-June (2021-22) against the sale of 1,903,931 units in July-June (2020-21), showing a decline of 4.33 percent, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA). However, the sale of Honda motorcycles went up by 5.28 percent from 1,292,096 units in last year to 1,360,403 units during the period under review, whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles also rose by 52.29 percent from 24,851 units to 37,846 units. Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went up from 19,924 units to 23,289 units witnessing an increase of 16.88 percent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 36.34 percent from 141,230 units to 89,900 units.

The sale of United Auto motorcycles also declined by 27.93 percent from 368,643 units to 265,677 units.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed a decrease of 17.34 percent from 10,116 units in last year to 8,361 units during this year while the sale of Sazgar three-wheeler, however, rose by 0.11 percent from 15,665 units to 15,683 units.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown a decrease of 25.69 percent by going down from 18,753 units to 13,935 units, whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers also decreased by 52.56 percent from 6,653 units to 3,156 units, the data revealed.