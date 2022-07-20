News Desk

MPA Ilyas alleges PTI, PML-Q of offering Rs100 mln to him

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ilyas Chinioti on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have offered him Rs100 million to buy his vote ahead of Punjab Chief Minister election.

The PML-N leader claimed that first he was contacted through his acquaintance, then he also received calls when he landed at the airport and allegedly received an offer of Rs100 million from PTI and PML-Q, but he immediately refused the offer.

It should be noted that Sibtain Khan, the opposition leader from PTI in Punjab Assembly, had confirmed the defection of one MPA.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Sibtain Khan confirms defection of PTI MPA

National

PIA slashes fares on international routes by 8pc

National

Agha Hassan Baloch presides over Sub-Committee of Senate at COMSATS University

National

PTI MPA Ch Masood wasn’t bribed, says Ataullah Tarar

National

Finance Minister lauds role of marble industry in country’s development

National

Bulgarian envoy calls for further enhancing ties with Pakistan

National

PTI MPA Masood took Rs400 mln from Zardari, alleges Fawad

National

Men face more harassment than women now, says DG NAB Lahore

National

COAS inaugurates Tunneling Institute of Pakistan

National

Governor Punjab directs to prepare plans for improving education standard in universities

1 of 8,626

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More