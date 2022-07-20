MPA Ilyas alleges PTI, PML-Q of offering Rs100 mln to him

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ilyas Chinioti on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have offered him Rs100 million to buy his vote ahead of Punjab Chief Minister election.

The PML-N leader claimed that first he was contacted through his acquaintance, then he also received calls when he landed at the airport and allegedly received an offer of Rs100 million from PTI and PML-Q, but he immediately refused the offer.

It should be noted that Sibtain Khan, the opposition leader from PTI in Punjab Assembly, had confirmed the defection of one MPA.