News Desk

NEPRA chairman defends hike in electricity tariff

Defending the increasing electricity tariff, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) chairman Tauseef H. Farooqui on Wednesday said fuel cost has increased by eight times as compared to three years earlier.

In his statement, the NEPRA chairman said the cost of imported coal in 2018 was $50 per ton, which has reached $400 now. He further said the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar is another factor in increasing fuel tariffs in the country.

The cost of producing electricity has increased by 1600pc, Tauseef said and asked if not the consumers, then who will pay the price?

The NEPRA chairman said, all of their assumptions went wrong and the dollar has crossed Rs222 mark. NEPRA has no authority to control fuel prices at the international level and the greenback.

Earlier in the day, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) hearing the federal government’s petition seeking Rs 7.91 per unit hike in basic power tariff.

The electric power regulator will decide on the matter after the hearing and forward its decision to the government for notification.

The NEPRA hearing presided over by its chairman Tauseef Farooqui will take decision over the government plea for hike in basic tariff of all power distribution companies including the K-electric, the power utility, which supply electricity to Karachi.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Met Office forecast fresh monsoon spell in country from today

National

As Punjab CM poll nears, Shujaat reiterates support for Elahi

Islamabad

Miftah vows to keep imports, Current Account Deficit under control

National

Rain halts Pakistan victory march in record chase against Sri Lanka

Islamabad

FAFEN terms Punjab by-polls turnout ‘impressive’

Islamabad

Govt will be sent packing if early polls not announced: Fawad

Entertainment

From his modelling career, Bollywood roles to fatherhood, Mikaal Zulfiqar connects the dots

Islamabad

PTI moves SC against attempt to ‘interfere’ in Punjab CM election

Islamabad

IMF agreement not finalized despite dollar appreciation: Rasheed

Karachi

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

1 of 10,195

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More