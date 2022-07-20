New NAB chief’s appointment marred by delay

ISLAMABAD – The appointment of National Accountabili­ty Bureau (NAB) chair­man is seemingly in doldrums as Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if has yet to evolve con­sensus with main coali­tion partners.

Though the appoint­ment of National Ac­countability Bureau (NAB) chief is consti­tutionally the preroga­tive of leader of opposi­tion and leader of the house [prime minister], but in this case scenario is looking a bit different from previous practice.

Talking to The Nation, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed said that the prime minis­ter is in consultation with coalition part­ners to reach a consen­sus over the appoint­ment of NAB chairman. “I have no objection to it. He [prime minister] can discuss and con­sult with coalition part­ners,” he said, and re­

final round of discussion with the prime minister to decide name of the new NAB chairman on the vacant slot would be with him. About the prerogative of leader of op­position in the national assembly, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had held a number of meetings with him to discuss the appointment of anti-graft watchdog body. “Other day [Sunday], the prime minister and I met in Lahore to discuss some names for NAB chief, but consensus has not still devel­oped on it,” he said.

The top slot of the country’s main ac­countability body is headless for over two month, as the previous NAB chairman Jus­tice (retd) Javed Iqbal retired last year. He had taken the charge as chairman of the bureau in October 2017. Former NAB dep­uty chairman Zahir Shah has been ap­pointed as NAB’s Acting Chairman after Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal left this position. About finalizing the candidate for the an­ti-graft watchdog body, opposition leader informed that he and Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif have almost finalized one name to chair the accountability body. “Both sides deliberated over some names for this po­sition and in the final round of discussion will announce the name soon,” said the op­position leader, without sharing the names deliberated in the series of meetings.

According to clause-5 of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, “there shall be a Chairman, National Ac­countability Bureau to be appointed by the President in consultation with the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.”

It states if there is no consensus on the name of the chairman, the names proposed by the leader of the house and the leader of the opposition shall be forwarded by the president to a parliamentary commit­tee appointed under clause (iii), which may confirm any one name for appointment as chairman. “The parliamentary committee under clause (ii) shall be constituted by the Speaker, National Assembly, comprising fifty per cent members from the treasury benches and fifty per cent from the oppo­sition benches, based on their strength in Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), to be nom­inated by the respective parliamentary leaders,” the clause stipulates.

Sources said that the top contender for the important body Justice (retd) Maq­bool Baqir has yet not been finalized as the PML-N was reportedly not in favour of ap­pointing retired judges. PPP, the important coalition partner, has tried to convince the ruling party to evolve consensus on it.