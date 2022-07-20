New rain spell starts this week

More rains will lash the country in coming days as the Met Office predicted that the monsoon system would remain active in the current week.

It warned all concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

The Met Office said strong monsoon currents were likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from July 20 (Wednesday) and likely to spread to other parts of the country from July 21 (Thursday).

Under the influence of this weather system, more rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat from July 20 to July 26 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from July 21 to July 26 with occasional gaps.

While rain-wind/thundershower (with few heavy falls) are also expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Sibbi from July 22 to July 26 and in all districts of Sindh from July 24 to July 26.

According to weather advisory, heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from July 20 to July 23. However, in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana and Sukkur urban flooding is expected from July 24 to July 26.

Flash flooding is also expected in nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir from July 20 to July 23.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the period.