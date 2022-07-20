NTDC to set up 500kV grid station at Chakwal

ISLAMABAD – The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) will construct 500kV grid station at Chakwal for which 758 kanal and 3 marla has already been acquired. The NTDC spokesperson said that total estimated cost of the project is Rs8,926.39 million including 43.76 million Euro promised by KfW, German bank. Construction of Two 500kV transmission lines from Ghazi Brotha – Gatti and Gakkar, Rawat would also be part of the project, he said. He said the grid station would not only help in the development of industries, but also improve power supply position in Islamabad and Faisalabad Electric Supply Companies’ regions. The spokesperson said that the project would also improve voltage profile in Chakwal, Choa Saidan Shah, Gujjar Khan, Dandot, Pinanwal, Talagang, Padshahan, Chakri and the areas under the jurisdiction of FESCO. The improvement of voltage profile would be beneficial especially for the cement industries in Chakwal and it would also help generate employment and business opportunities in the area. Meanwhile, the contractor has already been mobilized for construction of boundary wall. The project could not started earlier for many years due to land acquisition issue.