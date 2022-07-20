OCA announces new dates of Asian Games, POA

LAHORE -Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Tuesday said that the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) had announced the new dates of the 19th Asian Games, which will now be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, 2023. The 19th Asian Games was originally planned to be held in Hangzhou from 10th to 25th of September 2022, however due to the COVID 19 global pandemic the Games were postponed by the OCA Executive Board (EB) on May 6, 2022 and a “Task Force” was created by the EB to finalise the new dates for the Games, said POA Secretary M Khalid Mahmood, while referring to the OCA letter received by the POA. He added: “The Task Force over the last two months held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee, Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) and other stakeholders to find a window for the Games which did not conflict with other major international sporting events. The recommended dates by the Task Force were duly approved by the OCA EB. “The OCA thanks HAGOC, the Chinese Olympic Committee, as well as the governments at all levels for their hard work in preparing for the Games during the pandemic and ensuring they can take place next year. The OCA looks forward to celebrating the best Asian Games ever in Hangzhou in September 2023.”