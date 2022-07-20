Our Staff Reporter

OPDS closed in Abbasi Shaheed hospital as doctors observe strike

KARACHI – Doctors at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)’s biggest government hospital, the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, continued their protest against the non-payment of salaries for the past five months.
According to sources, the doctors have boycotted outpatient departments (OPDs) and wards and threatened to continue the strike until the demands are met.
With the boycott of OPDs and wards, several patients were seen facing difficulties. However, the hospital administration has not taken notice of the development yet.
The protesting doctors said they would not end their protest until their outstanding salaries are paid. “We continued to perform our responsibilities despite the lack of facilities at the hospital,” they said.

