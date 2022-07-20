Orange Line Metro Bus tracks’ beautification in full swing

Islamabad – The beautification work alongside the tracks of Islamabad Orange Line Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad Airport was in full swing to make it more attractive for the commuters.

The environment wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had continued work on the project even during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, a senior official of the authority told APP on Tuesday.

He said the teams of environment wing were planting trees at suitable places, besides decorating the project with seasonal flowers of different colours.

Similarly, underpasses was decorated while depicting country’s history and culture, he said adding that an app was also being introduced for purchase of online tickets and to provide information with regard to timing of buses.

Meanwhile, CDA administration has expressed satisfaction on average daily ridership on Orange Line Metro Bus route as large number of people utilised the facility. According to the Project Director Qazi Umar, an average daily passenger load for 15 buses was 20,000 per day. He mentioned that Faiz Ahmed Faiz junction for Orange and Red lines was the busiest stations, whereas, Police Foundation Mauve Area stop was least used. To a query, he said with the passage of time the ridership was getting stronger on this route. “After the launch of Green Line and Blue Line buses, the connectivity among the various areas of capital was increased that eventually led to a surge in ridership on Orange Line,” he remarked.

The CDA management, he said was paying special focus to provide modern and comfortable urban transport system to the capital dwellers that not only reduced traffic congestion, but also helped in reducing air pollution in the city.