Our Staff Reporter

Pakistan reports 459 coronavirus cases

Lahore – Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,547,203. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,445 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 459 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 16,419 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 459 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.80 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

ATC extends PTI leaders’ bail in ‘Azadi March’ case

Lahore

PML-N believes in empowering women through education: governor

Lahore

Dynamic role of Ministry of Info regarding projection of govt policies highlighted

Lahore

Elahi claims IB being used to trace Opp MPAs’ locations

Lahore

Coalition govt decides to complete tenure

Islamabad

PM urges ECP to unveil PTI funding case verdict

Islamabad

Rupee falls to Rs222 against US dollar

Islamabad

PML-N defeat in by-polls further fuels party division

Lahore

Marriyum castigates Imran for demanding CEC’s resignation

Islamabad

Raja Riaz urges Imran to return to NA as opp leader

1 of 2,102

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More