Pakistan reports 592 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in in one day

Pakistan has reported 7 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,547,795. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,452 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 592 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 21,264 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 592 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.78 percent.

Meanwhile, as compared to the previous day’s record of zero deaths, during the last 24 hours, seven more deaths were reported which brings up the death toll to 30,452 since the start of the pandemic, showed NIH data.

During the last 24 hours, a slight increase was reported in the list of COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive-care units (ICU). As per NIH, 174 patients are still being treated in hospitals around the country.

BA5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally.

According to the World Health Organisation’s most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.