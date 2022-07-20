News Desk

Pakistan’s filmmaker wins prestigious Stefanus Prize for interfaith harmony

Wagma Feroz, filmmaker, rights activist and journalist awarded Stefanus Prize for interfaith harmony in a selected gathering in Oslo, Norway on June 24.

Wagma’s short film “She Makes Everything beautiful”, was the Grand Prize Winner in a competition under the Empower Women Media for 2021.

It’s the story of A multi-faith salon in Swat, Pakistan that dares to overcome cultural and religious divides to make all things beautiful.

A graduate in Psychology from the University of Peshawar, Wagma’s focus is on women’s rights, psychological trauma, and issues affecting minorities.

The Stefanus Prize was established by Stefanus Alliance International in 2005. It is awarded every second year to a person/persons who has made an outstanding contribution to promote Freedom of Religion and Belief (FoRB) in particular, and Human Rights in general.

Wagma Feroz is the second Pakistani woman who won the honor. Asma Jehangir, a well-known human rights advocate, was the 2014 Stefanus Prize Laureate

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabbir celebrate second marriage anniversary

Entertainment

From his modelling career, Bollywood roles to fatherhood, Mikaal Zulfiqar connects the dots

Entertainment

Musk and Twitter: Volatile liaison ends up in court

Entertainment

Acclaimed Iran filmmaker Panahi ordered to serve six years in jail

Entertainment

Prince Harry says democracy under ‘global assault’

Entertainment

Brad Pitt says retirement still a long way off

Entertainment

Google expands ‘Android Earthquake Alerts System’ to Pakistan

Entertainment

Brad Pitt says retirement still a long way off

Entertainment

Thousands of Chinese tourists trapped in resort town after Covid shutdown

Entertainment

Shafqat Amanat Ali excites fans, shares his masterpiece Manqabat

1 of 1,180

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More