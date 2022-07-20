APP

PBF to back two pugilists for CWG

ISLAMABAD – Besides Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) contingent for the Commonwealth Games, which includes three boxers, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) would also be backing two pugilists for the extravaganza to be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8. The status of PBF as per PSB’s website displays election dispute, but also shows Lt Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung as PBF Secretary on their listing of the NFSs. So, according to Tung, PSB contingent for the Games includes 3 boxers and a coach. “PSB contingent for the Games includes boxers M Ilyas 54-57kg, Suleman Baloch 60-635kg, Nazeer Ullah 86-92kg and Arshad Hussain (coach). The PBF is sponsoring a 3-member Pakistan boxing contingent comprising boxers Mahreen 57kg female, Zohaib Rasheed 48-51kg and Asghar (team manager).”

Tung said Zohaib had earned a bronze in the ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships held in January. “We have high hopes from the boxers to do well in the mega event,” he said.

 

