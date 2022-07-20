Peshawar BRT wins Best Smart Ticketing award for 2022

Peshawar – TransPeshawar and LMKR are proud to announce yet another international honour for the Peshawar BRT System.

TransPeshawar won the Award for ‘Best Smart Ticketing Programme’ (200K+ journeys) for the year 2022 at the Transport Ticketing Global.

TransPeshawar spokesperson Sadaf Kamil said that Transport Ticketing Global, UK presented the award to TransPeshawar for easing the lives of a large segment of the society using innovative solutions.

She said LMK Resources Pvt Limited is the technology partner of TransPeshawar for smart ticketing solution & services for the Peshawar BRT system.

The winners were announced during the 10th annual awards that took place on June 28, 2022 in London.

The Best Ticketing Programme award recognises any public transport authority and their technology partner that have launched a successful smart ticketing programme in the last 2 years. The network to which the programme applies should serve 200,000 or more daily journeys. The award takes into account user-adoption, duration, sustainability and any other factors that make the project stand out.

TransPeshawar won among a group of finalists which included JakLingko, Thales and Jatelindo Perkasa Abadi (Indonesia), MetroRio (Brazil), The South Australian Public Transport Authority (SAPTA), (Australia), Cubic Transportation System and MTA, (New York), Opal Digital Card and Contactless Transport Payments, (New South Wales) and Innoforce, (Kazakhstan).