PM urges ECP to unveil PTI funding case verdict
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while reacting strongly to the statement of the PTI chairman against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has urged the Commission to announce long delayed judgment in the PTI foreign funding case.
PTI chairman Imran Khan, in a broadcast address on Monday, had demanded the chief election commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan to resign immediately. He had termed CEC as dishonest and incompetent following anomalies in electoral lists in by-elections of Punjab and alleged that he had joined hands with PML-N.
PM Shehbaz Sharif in a statement on Tuesday, also posted on social Media twitter, said former prime minister Imran Khan has been given a free pass for a long time despite his ed and shameless attacks on state institutions. He said impunity given to Imran Khan has hurt the country. ECP had reserved its verdict in the prohibited funding case — previously referred to as the foreign funding case after completing the hearing last month . The prohibited funding case was filed by the PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar in November 2014, who had alleged serious financial irregularities in the party’s funding from Pakistan and abroad. The PTI had, however, denied any financial wrongdoing in its funding sources and had made it clear that the party funding is not from prohibited financial sources.