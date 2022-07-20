PM urges ECP to unveil PTI funding case verdict

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while reacting strongly to the statement of the PTI chairman against the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP), has urged the Commission to an­nounce long delayed judgment in the PTI for­eign funding case.

PTI chairman Im­ran Khan, in a broad­cast address on Mon­day, had demanded the chief election commis­sioner (CEC) of Pakistan to resign immediate­ly. He had termed CEC as dishonest and incom­petent following anom­alies in electoral lists in by-elections of Punjab and alleged that he had joined hands with PML-N.

PM Shehbaz Sharif in a statement on Tuesday, also posted on social Media twitter, said for­mer prime minister Imran Khan has been given a free pass for a long time despite his ed and shameless attacks on state institutions. He said impunity given to Imran Khan has hurt the country. ECP had reserved its verdict in the prohibited funding case — previously referred to as the foreign funding case after completing the hear­ing last month . The prohibit­ed funding case was filed by the PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar in November 2014, who had alleged seri­ous financial irregularities in the party’s funding from Paki­stan and abroad. The PTI had, however, denied any finan­cial wrongdoing in its fund­ing sources and had made it clear that the party funding is not from prohibited financial sources.