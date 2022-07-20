Our Staff Reporter

PML-N believes in empowering women through education: governor

LAHORE   –   Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government believes in empowering women through educa­tion, and it has taken practical steps for the purpose.

Talking to Baela Raza Jamil during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he said that educating a male child was educating an individual only, while educating a girl child was like educating a family. He said that no society could develop without provid­ing women with equal opportunities in all spheres of life.

The governor said the first univer­sity for women was set up by the PML-N government during its 2013-2018 tenure, adding that it was heartening to know that ‘Idara-e-Taleemi-o-Agahi’ was working on female education. He said it was a good initiative to inform children about environmental issues through literature.

Baligh said that climate change was a big issue in the entire world, adding that awareness about climate change and joint efforts were needed to overcome the problem. He said he was working on creating a consortium on environment in the light of the re­search done in the universities. He said that developing linkages of the educational institutions with the in­dustry was very important.

