PML-N defeat in by-polls further fuels party division
ISLAMABAD – The crushing defeat of ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) at the hands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has further fuelled the already divisions with the party’s camps.
Nawaz Sharif camp does not hide its resentment over Shahbaz camp’s decision of assuming charge of a fragile government for a longer period after the successful ouster of Imran Khan in March this year, through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly that elects the Prime Minister. Elder Sharif and his camp wanted to go for early elections immediately after the successful no-trust motion instead of completing the aborted term of PTI. Some PML-N insiders claim that even Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech for dissolution of assemblies was being drafted when Imran Khan gave a call for a protest march to Islamabad to force the new government for holding early elections. Initially, Shehbaz camp convinced Nawaz that calling general elections at this time would give an impression that it was being done under Imran Khan’s pressure.
On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party led by Asif Ali Zardari, the second biggest party in the coalition in the center, which has been ruling Sindh province, had been adamant to continue its provincial government. He was also eager to enjoy free ride of key ministries including foreign ministry to his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, an aspirant of premiership in near future. Already forsaken its stakes in Punjab, the PPP leadership assuaged Nawaz Sharif and convinced him that continuation of coalition government for next one-and-a-half years would benefit the component parties in the ruling alliance. This would help them make key appointments including for the coveted post of chief of army staff before November and make necessary changes in the laws including accountability laws that have been haunting them under Imran Khan.
Shahbaz camp along
with former President Asif Ali Zardari also took on the challenge of dealing with a deteriorating economy. They were also confident of dealing with the International Monetary Fund’s tough conditions before releasing a stalled tranche of needed loan to stabilize dwindling foreign exchange reserves.
Keeping in view their personal relations with leaders of many wealthy friendly countries, Sharifs were also hopeful that friendly countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE and China would promptly come forward to rescue their beleaguered government. They had a hope that USA would also play an active role in their favour to ameliorate Pakistan’s immediate economic woes since Washington and any other country that traditionally had cordial relations with Pakistan were not very happy with Imran Khan’s foreign policy.
US, as usual, had been looking for its long-term interests. Americans had already withdrawn from Afghanistan where they needed Islamabad’s support on many fronts. They have always been suspicious of Pakistan’s role in the neighbouring country and were never happy over what they believed our covert support to Taliban.
So, Washington welcomed the change of government in Islamabad and started engaging with the new coalition government but it did not show the alacrity with which the Shahbaz government was expecting. To keep Pakistan under pressure all the economic relief was practically linked the loan to IMF approval.
IMF was not ready to deal with the interim government and Pakistan faced a potential default, Shahbaz and Zardari offered their services to the powers that be ‘in the best interest of the country’ to steer it out of the crisis. As a result, the Shahbaz government had to accept tough conditions from the IMF which resulted in an unprecedented hike in fuel prices. At the same time, the rupee-dollar parity and inflation continued to rise amid uncertain and grim economic outlook.
Shahbaz, who always had a conciliatory approach for establishment, did everything to appease the real power brokers to be in the good books at a political cost that his party paid in the form of July 17 bye-elections in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies.
Imran Khan cashed in on every wrong move the Shahbaz government made. First, he labelled his ouster as foreign/US sponsored regime change, a conspiracy theory that Pakistanis buy conveniently. At the same time, he blatantly attacked the establishment, Judiciary and Election Commission of Pakistan. Ever-increasing inflation and continued economic downslide provided further strength to his narrative he built after being deposed from power.