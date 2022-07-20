PML-N defeat in by-polls further fuels party division

ISLAMABAD – The crushing defeat of ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) at the hands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has further fuelled the already divisions with the party’s camps.

Nawaz Sharif camp does not hide its re­sentment over Shahbaz camp’s decision of as­suming charge of a frag­ile government for a longer period after the successful ouster of Im­ran Khan in March this year, through a no-con­fidence motion in the National Assembly that elects the Prime Min­ister. Elder Sharif and his camp wanted to go for early elections im­mediately after the suc­cessful no-trust motion instead of completing the aborted term of PTI. Some PML-N insiders claim that even Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if’s speech for dissolu­tion of assemblies was being drafted when Im­ran Khan gave a call for a protest march to Is­lamabad to force the new government for holding early elections. Initially, Shehbaz camp convinced Nawaz that calling general elec­tions at this time would give an impression that it was being done under Imran Khan’s pressure.

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party led by Asif Ali Zardari, the second biggest par­ty in the coalition in the center, which has been ruling Sindh province, had been adamant to continue its provincial government. He was also eager to enjoy free ride of key ministries including foreign min­istry to his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, an as­pirant of premiership in near future. Already forsaken its stakes in Punjab, the PPP lead­ership assuaged Nawaz Sharif and convinced him that continuation of coalition government for next one-and-a-half years would benefit the component parties in the ruling alliance. This would help them make key appointments in­cluding for the covet­ed post of chief of army staff before November and make necessary changes in the laws in­cluding accountabili­ty laws that have been haunting them under Imran Khan.

Shahbaz camp along

with former President Asif Ali Zardari also took on the chal­lenge of dealing with a deterio­rating economy. They were also confident of dealing with the In­ternational Monetary Fund’s tough conditions before releas­ing a stalled tranche of needed loan to stabilize dwindling for­eign exchange reserves.

Keeping in view their per­sonal relations with leaders of many wealthy friendly coun­tries, Sharifs were also hopeful that friendly countries like Sau­di Arabia, UAE and China would promptly come forward to res­cue their beleaguered govern­ment. They had a hope that USA would also play an active role in their favour to ameliorate Pa­kistan’s immediate economic woes since Washington and any other country that traditionally had cordial relations with Paki­stan were not very happy with Imran Khan’s foreign policy.

US, as usual, had been look­ing for its long-term interests. Americans had already with­drawn from Afghanistan where they needed Islamabad’s sup­port on many fronts. They have always been suspicious of Paki­stan’s role in the neighbouring country and were never happy over what they believed our co­vert support to Taliban.

So, Washington welcomed the change of government in Islam­abad and started engaging with the new coalition government but it did not show the alacri­ty with which the Shahbaz gov­ernment was expecting. To keep Pakistan under pressure all the economic relief was practically linked the loan to IMF approval.

IMF was not ready to deal with the interim government and Pakistan faced a potential default, Shahbaz and Zardari of­fered their services to the pow­ers that be ‘in the best interest of the country’ to steer it out of the crisis. As a result, the Shah­baz government had to accept tough conditions from the IMF which resulted in an unprec­edented hike in fuel prices. At the same time, the rupee-dollar parity and inflation continued to rise amid uncertain and grim economic outlook.

Shahbaz, who always had a conciliatory approach for es­tablishment, did everything to appease the real power bro­kers to be in the good books at a political cost that his par­ty paid in the form of July 17 bye-elections in 20 Punjab As­sembly constituencies.

Imran Khan cashed in on ev­ery wrong move the Shahbaz government made. First, he la­belled his ouster as foreign/US sponsored regime change, a conspiracy theory that Pa­kistanis buy conveniently. At the same time, he blatantly at­tacked the establishment, Judi­ciary and Election Commission of Pakistan. Ever-increasing inflation and continued eco­nomic downslide provided further strength to his nar­rative he built after being de­posed from power.