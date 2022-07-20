Our Staff Reporter

Police nab 8 criminals

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested eight accused including a thief and recovered valuables worth Rs1.1 million, drugs and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all the zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.

Following these orders, Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Waleed Ahmed son of Abdul Waheed involved in a series of house robberies and recovered cash and jewellery worth Rs1.1 million and one motorbikes from his possession. The accused has previous record also. Cases have been registered against him in Tarnol and Lohi Bher police station.

Similarly, Noon police team arrested two accused namely M. Farooq and Syed Badshah involved in drug peddling and recovered 1870 gram hashish from their possession. Likewise, the Koral police team arrested three accused namely Naz Hussain, Adnan Siddique and Wisal for possessing illegal weapons and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition and 130 gram hashish from their possession.

 

 

