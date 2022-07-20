Police to ensure smooth flow of traffic on main roads

Islamabad – The Traffic Police have been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP Road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and Islamabad Expressway and to take strict action against those creating inconvenience for the road users.

While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic related issues, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanweer on Tuesday directed to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Srinagar (Kashmir) Highway and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there.

He said that complaints about any inconvenience to people can be lodged with Helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93 which would be addressed promptly.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the SSP (Traffic) said that police are taking steps to ensure safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users.

Complaints about inconvenience can be lodged with helpline 1915

He said that special enforcement squads have been constituted to ensure implementation on traffic rules and smooth traffic flow in busy areas.

He further directed to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take action against violators without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that 35,575 vehicles have been fined during the current year for hampering smooth flow of traffic and involvement in, over-loading.

The police spokesman said efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users in crucial to overcome traffic related problems.