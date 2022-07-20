News Desk

Power shortfall exceeds 7,000 megawatts

Power shortfall in the country is exceeded 7,130 megawatts, power demand in the country is 28,700 megawatts while the production lags at 21,570 megawatts.

According to power division sources, the power shortfall in the country exceeded 7,130 megawatts in the country on Wednesday.

According to Power Division sources, 6,574 megawatts of electricity are being produced using hydro energy while Thar Mill plants are producing over 1,000 megawatts of electricity.

A total of 10,500 megawatts is being produced via power plants while 750 megawatts is being produced using wind energy. Solar plants across the country are producing 100 megawatts, Power Division said.

Biogas energy is producing 77 megawatts of electricity while 2,569 megawatts of electric power is generated by nuclear energy.

On July 16, the power shortfall in the country crossed 4,500 MW increasing load-shedding durations across rural and urban areas of the country.

The demand for power in the country on July 16 was 28,500 megawatts while the production lagged at 24,000 megawatts.

At the beginning of the month, the power shortfall had reached 7,787 megawatts as production stagnated at 21,213 MW and demand reached 29,000 MW.

The power demand in the country is 27,000 while supply has been increased to 24,000 MW. a relief has been provided in load-shedding across rural and urban feeders.

