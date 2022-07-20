Prince Harry says democracy under ‘global assault’

NEW YORK – Speaking during Mandela Day at the United Nations, Prince Harry argued democracy was under “global assault”. He cited the “rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States”, his adopted home, a remark widely interpreted as a reference to last month’s Supreme Court ruling that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

The decision passed the question of whether to restrict or ban access to the procedure back to individual state legislatures. Harry’s wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, recently said in an interview with Vogue magazine that the couple had had a “guttural” reaction to the historic ruling.